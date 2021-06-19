PancakeSwap Clone Script-To Start DeFi Exchange like PancakeSwap

PancakeSwap Clone Script

PancakeSwap clone script is worked by the process of automated market maker (AMM) tool which matches buy and sell orders directly with other accounts in a liquidity pool. PancakeSwap Clone Script has User deposits cryptos which maintains in liquidity pools. By providing liquidity to such a pool, your crypto users can earn trading fees and liquidity provider (LP) tokens. LP tokes are redeemable for the initial capital deposited, plus any fees earned, minus any impermanent loss.

Pancakeswap Clone Script Services

Besides we provide pancakeswap clone script end-end services to enlight your business through the lifetime

1. Farming

2. Bridging

3. Staking

4. Lottery Scheme

5. Smart contract audit services

6. NFT development

Pancakeswap Clone Script API’s

Check out the list of API’s what we provide for pancakeswap clone development to run your exchange platform effectively

Smart Contract Integration

Crypto Wallet Integration

Payment Gateway Support

Privacy and Identity

Blockchain Consensus Mechanisms

Liquidity API’s

Security API’s

Exchange API’s

Swap Mechanisms and more

You can do the following on PancakeSwap Clone Script

Trade BEP20 tokens

Provide liquidity to the exchange and earn fees

Stake your LP (liquidity provider) tokens to earn CAKE token

Stake CAKE to earn more CAKE

Stake CAKE to earn tokens of other projects

