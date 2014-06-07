Thomas Abraham

MICROSITE: FAN VS WILD

Bears Grylls likes to get dirty in his adventures and since I like detailed grungy design this was the perfect project. The way he's positioned with elements behind him and in front really makes him "pop". The success of this design is contained in what you don’t see. The large volume of information necessary for this contest required me working with marketing to cut down on anything unnecessary so the form is easy and clean looking.

