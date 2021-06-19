Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
JH☻NNY NÚÑEZ

Drawn To: Juneteenth

JH☻NNY NÚÑEZ
JH☻NNY NÚÑEZ
  • Save
Drawn To: Juneteenth drawn to juneteenth cartoon network ilustración illustration
Download color palette

I forgot to post this last night (😴 I'm getting old) so! here we go. As you know, the Juneteenth campaign was a success and it is a national holiday. (What about that?) If you think about it, in some way, in some way I was part of a historical event…. I'm kidding, just enjoy the @cartoonnetworkofficial account's video forwarding! 🍿

View all tags
Posted on Jun 19, 2021
JH☻NNY NÚÑEZ
JH☻NNY NÚÑEZ

More by JH☻NNY NÚÑEZ

View profile
    • Like