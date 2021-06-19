Donuts- Digital Drawing

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
I did this drawing one morning after breakfast and this was one of my simplest drawings at design level, although on the other hand my only problem was with the doughnuts, which when I fugued them they looked like flat oval shaped biscuits. The rest was easier to add colour and shadows, but I still have that bitter taste that the doughnuts didn't turn out well.
You can find the complete process of this fail on my tiktok and several of my social networks.
#art #drawing #food #donuts #tiktok #artwork #tgsproducciones