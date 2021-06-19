TGS Producciones

Donuts- Digital Drawing

Donuts- Digital Drawing
I did this drawing one morning after breakfast and this was one of my simplest drawings at design level, although on the other hand my only problem was with the doughnuts, which when I fugued them they looked like flat oval shaped biscuits. The rest was easier to add colour and shadows, but I still have that bitter taste that the doughnuts didn't turn out well.

You can find the complete process of this fail on my tiktok and several of my social networks.

Posted on Jun 19, 2021
