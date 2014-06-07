Thomas Abraham

MOBILE: DISCOVERY WEBSITES

The challenge here was to skin an existing mobile site template where we had no other options because one template had to be used company-wide by all brands. Aside from frustrating limitations, the designs worked out well and was another great exercise in designing for mobile.

Posted on Jun 7, 2014
