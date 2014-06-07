Thomas Abraham

RESPONSIVE: TOYOTA REFINED

RESPONSIVE: TOYOTA REFINED
This was the first responsive project for me and the developer. I dove in head-first but the developer needed a bit of encouragement and after some convincing, he also ended up enjoying the project as much as I did. I designed 4 views of the header and since everything below 960px wide is fluid, it looks great on all devices.

Posted on Jun 7, 2014
