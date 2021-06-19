Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Wayan Gandhi

openbook Shop Logo Concept

Wayan Gandhi
Wayan Gandhi
  • Save
openbook Shop Logo Concept green line logo line book logo open book logo green logo open logo monogram clever logo simple logo logo design wayan gandhi
Download color palette

Green openbook Logo Concept by Wayan Gandhi | 2021 | Indonesia

Wayan Gandhi
Wayan Gandhi

More by Wayan Gandhi

View profile
    • Like