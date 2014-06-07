Thomas Abraham

VIDEO: DAILY PLANET VIDEO HUB

discovery channel websites video hub video
This was a custom made video hub for one of Discovery Canada's most popular shows. Since there were so many videos (160 episodes per season) including web extras, we created an easy to use and scalable category column to the right. It was a daily show so labelling every video with the date and a way to read the full description was important.

Posted on Jun 7, 2014
