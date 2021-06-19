Karoo Blessings Logo Design

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Two best friends decided to take a leap of faith and buy a business together.
Bubbling with fresh ideas and things to do, they started to make their dream come true.
With a logo that is filled with special meaning and distinctive packaging, Karoo Blessings is ready to launch and shoot for the stars.
Check out my https://www.instagram.com/dinaco.co.za/ profile