Karoo Blessings Logo Design

Karoo Blessings Logo Design brand logo graphic design design branding
Two best friends decided to take a leap of faith and buy a business together.

Bubbling with fresh ideas and things to do, they started to make their dream come true.

With a logo that is filled with special meaning and distinctive packaging, Karoo Blessings is ready to launch and shoot for the stars.

Posted on Jun 19, 2021
