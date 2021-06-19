Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Auto Electric Logo Design

Auto Electric Logo Design logo graphic design design branding
Working with a great team at Somerstrand Auto Electric, we started with the redesign of their logo and from there we electrified the company's whole identity.

Business cards to make a proper introduction, social media posts to spread the word and car license disk to have close by, if needed.

Check out my https://www.instagram.com/dinaco.co.za/ profile

Posted on Jun 19, 2021
