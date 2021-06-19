Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Goutham HM ✵

[FREE] 3D Mac Illustration v2

Goutham HM ✵
Goutham HM ✵
  • Save
[FREE] 3D Mac Illustration v2 free illustration 3d mac illustration 3d mac gouthamgtronics figma community free free 3d illustration 3d stuff illustration blender blenderart 3d modleling 3d illustration 3d
Download color palette

This is a another version and update of 3D Mac Illustration file that I published on Figma Community some months ago. It got 10k+ downloads with that one, it wasn't that good, but I made this and I guess it is better than the initial one.

You can check it out the Figma Community file here.

Thanks!

Follow me on Instagram

Goutham HM ✵
Goutham HM ✵

More by Goutham HM ✵

View profile
    • Like