Store App Design | E-commerce

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
How’s it going, folks? I'm happy to share with you a concept design I made for an online clothing store. I see a lot of E-commerce stores today loaded with heavy information, multiple chips & scary navigations! 🤦♀️
I used a lean color palette because it helps users focus on products. The accent color is light yellow.
📱It’s easy to navigate within the app because there’s a minimum amount of elements. Yes, we can add tons of information to this and make it look like a Boeing A380 cockpit. But, I like it so much more this way.
Need a Website or an App Design?
Come, say hello: Rishabhshirker@gmail.com