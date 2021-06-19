Food Delivery App UX/UI

Hi!

We're presenting here a new Food Delivery App user interface. This is a user friendly app that allows users to watch chefs live when they cook and order instantly. It ensures the hygienity of food and earns the food lovers' trust.

Do you have any idea? Please share it with us. We will provide you a swift analysis and offer a reasonable proposal.

Drop us a line at hello@nurency.com

More works are on the way, follow us for further updates!