Apple Card Re-imagined concept - Part 2

branding graphic design logo 3d card design color shadow mockup concept material glass
Created with Figma. Apple Card concept redesigned with a new material - frosted glass. Frosted glass allows contactless payments.
Disclaimer: The Apple logo and MasterCard logo are the properties of their respective owners.

Posted on Jun 19, 2021
