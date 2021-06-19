Aileen Xin

Nhuubala Yugal Education Centre

Aileen Xin
Aileen Xin
  • Save
Nhuubala Yugal Education Centre web ux ui minimal design
Nhuubala Yugal Education Centre web ux ui minimal design
Download color palette
  1. NYEC.png
  2. NYEC.png

My team has been asked to redesign the current site for the Nhuubala Yugal Education Centre, their aim is to reduce the educational disadvantage in rural Australia by providing a learning environment tailored to the personal and cultural needs of their local youth. We are to act as UX researchers, UI designers and front end developers, gathering key insights from potential users and implementing theses in a fully functional redesign of the site.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 19, 2021
Aileen Xin
Aileen Xin

More by Aileen Xin

View profile
    • Like