Tati Yatsyuk

Music Player App

Tati Yatsyuk
Tati Yatsyuk
  • Save
Music Player App motion graphics sale spotify ui ux design app podcast player music
Download color palette

Hey Dribbblers🔥

Here is a new Music Player App. It's will help a user to find the best music for his future tracks.

Feel free to like, save, comment, and follow me!

View all tags
Posted on Jun 19, 2021
Tati Yatsyuk
Tati Yatsyuk

More by Tati Yatsyuk

View profile
    • Like