Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Vishojeet Ku Tigga

Dating App UI Design

Vishojeet Ku Tigga
Vishojeet Ku Tigga
  • Save
Dating App UI Design
Download color palette

My third UI Design for a Dating App.
Photo of the lady credits goes to Joy Deb from Pexels: pexels.com/@playmakerjoy

To make this UI Design, I had do a lot of research. As I'm not very into or knew info about dating apps and also about their Design.

Posted on Jun 19, 2021
Vishojeet Ku Tigga
Vishojeet Ku Tigga

More by Vishojeet Ku Tigga

View profile
    • Like