Alice C. LeBeau

Crowded Logo

Alice C. LeBeau
Alice C. LeBeau
Hire Me
  • Save
Crowded Logo angelhack boston bars ibeacon app icon pos crowded logo
Download color palette

Teaser app icon for my team's (Praveen A., @Matt Bridges, Max M., Frank M.) entry into Boston - Angelhack 2014!

View all tags
Posted on Jun 7, 2014
Alice C. LeBeau
Alice C. LeBeau
Product Designer
Hire Me

More by Alice C. LeBeau

View profile
    • Like