A year and a half ago, my team and I worked hard on one project, application and My Home 365 website.
My Home 365 - This is a portal that allows you to pay, transfer and track charges for utilities. Now the application is available on all Web, iOS and Android platforms for residents of Russia.
We want to make digital engagement in the industry easier, clearer and more transparent.
infocraft ❤️
PS. I had to reload the shot, since the last one could not be edited