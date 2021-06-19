Katerina Coska

Cosmetic brand packaging design

Katerina Coska
Katerina Coska
  • Save
Cosmetic brand packaging design label packaging design cosmetic packaging cosmetic design body scrub branding graphic design design
Download color palette

Cosmetic brand packaging design
Full project: https://www.behance.net/gallery/116965691/BOTANICAL-cosmetics-brand

Open for new projects.
email coskadesign@gmail.com

Katerina Coska
Katerina Coska

More by Katerina Coska

View profile
    • Like