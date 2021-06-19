Mirnes Mujić

Logo design called Once in a Blue Moon

Logo design called Once in a Blue Moon logo icon design
The client business rents outdoor cabins for young and old people who want to rest in the wood. I made this pictorial logo design.

Posted on Jun 19, 2021
