Flash Message : Daily UI #011

Flash Message : Daily UI #011
Hi guys!!
This is my 11th shot for Daily UI challenge.
Flash message for both error and success.
Thanks for watching.
Any kind of feedback will be appreciated.

Posted on Jun 19, 2021
