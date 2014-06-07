Carrie Sloane

Red Wheelbarrow

Carrie Sloane
Carrie Sloane
  • Save
Red Wheelbarrow 3d modeling maya autodesk maya
Download color palette

Trying to learn Maya now, I realized that I really do want to try to do art for games. Gotta start small!

P.S. Ignore the weirdness around the bar at the front... it's lining up wrong with the texture map but I am too lazy to fix because I know why it happened, and I'd rather fix problems that are new to me

View all tags
Posted on Jun 7, 2014
Carrie Sloane
Carrie Sloane

More by Carrie Sloane

View profile
    • Like