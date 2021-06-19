Johannes

Cultural Flyer

For this design I tried to draw as much from African culture as possible while making the flyer still retain its neatness. The colour of the background, instruments used and even font of "cultural" all contribute to the aesthetic I was trying to achieve and I believe it turned out quite well.

Posted on Jun 19, 2021
