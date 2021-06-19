MasterBundles

Angella Distressed Handwritten Font

MasterBundles
MasterBundles
  • Save
Angella Distressed Handwritten Font
Download color palette

Angella Distressed Font. Angella is a magical handwritten font carefully created with a touch of elegance.

💪 More Details: https://masterbundles.com/downloads/angella-distressed-handwritten-font/

🏆 Vendor Graphicxell: https://masterbundles.com/vendor/Graphicxell/

🖥 MasterBundles: https://masterbundles.com/

💵💶 Sell Your Deal: https://masterbundles.com/sell-your-deal/

Posted on Jun 19, 2021
MasterBundles
MasterBundles

More by MasterBundles

View profile
    • Like