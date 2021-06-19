Alexander Nedviga

37 Amazonite Background Textures

37 Amazonite Background Textures
37 Fantastic different styled background textures presented in all popular angles and arrangements of stones on different surfaces: dark stone, brown wood, light wood, black and white backgrounds.

Features:
- High Quality
- High Resolution: 6000 x 4000 px, 83 x 55 inches, 72 Dpi
- Files Extension: Jpg
- Quantity: 37 pcs
- Orientation: Horizontal and vertical.

Textures.World Review: https://textures.world/stone/37-amazonite-background-textures/

Posted on Jun 19, 2021
