Food Social media banner design template food banner facebook banner
Hi there,
Thisi is a food Social media banner design template for the food compnay or business & restaurant.

►Templates Info:
►Well Organized & Easy to edit.
►Easy To Change Image.
►Free Web Fonts used and recommended.
►RGB color mode.
►Design in 72 DPI Resolution.
►Templates Sizes – 1080×1080 pixel.

Looking for a custom desing?
Get in touch: Tazulislam1673@gmail.com

Posted on Jun 19, 2021
