Vladimir Pechonkin

Branding for an ice cream maker

Vladimir Pechonkin
Vladimir Pechonkin
Hire Me
  • Save
Branding for an ice cream maker develop create style italy ice cream logotype minimalism minimalistic lettering business card guidline corporate identity identity corporate brandbook design branding business brand logo
Download color palette

Branding for an ice cream maker
Stylish, minimalistic business card branding. The original idea put into the logo attracts, and the spelling makes the branding elegant.

Vladimir Pechonkin
Vladimir Pechonkin
Minimalism, idea, double meaning - strong brand!
Hire Me

More by Vladimir Pechonkin

View profile
    • Like