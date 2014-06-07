George Xanthos AKA Weirdink

Salmon bagel logo

George Xanthos AKA Weirdink
Logo for a friend's site (viral videos etc). Liked playing with this symbol which is a actually a bagel and one long (or two) S which in my case is Salmon.

http://www.salmonbagel.com/

Posted on Jun 7, 2014
