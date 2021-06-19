Collins Ovuakporaye

Replication of Whatsapp Android design

Replication of Whatsapp Android design
I used the figma design tool to design the Whatsapp chatlist and conversation pages, as a practice exercise. I also utilised material design principles whilst working on these.

Posted on Jun 19, 2021
