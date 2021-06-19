Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Kate Gap

Smart House App

Kate Gap
Kate Gap
  • Save
Smart House App concept smart house mobile app app ux ui web branding design
Download color palette

Hey 👋
Here's my concept of smart home dashboard design for mobile app, you can also check web app version above.

Feel free to feedback and comment.
Thanks!

View all tags
Posted on Jun 19, 2021
Kate Gap
Kate Gap

More by Kate Gap

View profile
    • Like