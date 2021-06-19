Tamlika - Logo Designer

Spirithealth

Tamlika - Logo Designer
Tamlika - Logo Designer
  • Save
Spirithealth minimalist 3d logosbytamlika logotype logodaily icon motion graphics graphic design ui clothingline illustration design logomaker brandinglogo logo logomaker branding design freelancer medicine health logo
Download color palette

Spirit Healt logo Concept

Spirit Health is multi-award winning organisation, working with the NHS since 2007 to deliver effective solutions in clinical service delivery, medicines optimisation and digital health

Contact us to order Exclusive logo
Email : tamlikastudio@gmail.com

Tamlika - Logo Designer
Tamlika - Logo Designer

More by Tamlika - Logo Designer

View profile
    • Like