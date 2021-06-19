Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Anna Roberts

Victorian Woman Fashion Ink Illustration

Victorian Woman Fashion Ink Illustration characterdesign illustration black ink vintage victorian hand drawn ink illustration ink
Hand drawn with a mix of an ink fineliner, ink brush pen and a thick oil marker. Inspired by all the glamourous over the top fashion of the film Cruella that I watched this week.

