Hi everbody!

My design in freetime,

Design poster minimalism.

Press "L" if you like it

_______________________________________________

I hope you will have a good time with these designs.

Behance: www.behance.net/binhnguyen1412

My Contact:

whatApp/telegram: (+84) 038 9076 133

Skype: ngthanhbinh.93

Email: brunobinh93@gmail.com