Acqua del Mediterraneo // Logo & Brand Identity Design

Made in Italy, craftsmanship and passion: Acqua del Mediterraneo embodies these values by evoking them in its iconic and classy perfumes. The intertwining of ancient and modern arouses curiosity, and culminates in an olfactory ecstasy when the fragrance is released into the air. Acqua del Mediterraneo wants to be much more than a fragrance brand: it wants to convey a sense of belonging to the coasts of the most beautiful sea in the world, in a dialogue between calm and storm, strength and safety.

The logo has been created from a simplified letter Q, that merges the sun and the sea in a single and unique mark, that evokes calmness and reliability. The fonts used for the naming recalls the craftmanship and the elitarian feel of the perfume.