Borax – Multipurpose Minimal WordPress Theme

Borax – Multipurpose Minimal WordPress Theme
Multipurpose Minimal Theme

Build anything you can imagine with a collection of wonderful demos. Borax lets you build the way you choose!
✅ Built with Bootstrap 4x.
✅ SEO optimized
✅ Kirki Customizer Framework
✅ Elementor Page Builder
✅ RTL supported
✅ Left – Right Sidebar
✅ blog layouts
✅ Translation Ready
✅ Side Menu
✅ WPML Ready

Posted on Jun 19, 2021
