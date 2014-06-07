Daniel Fishel

Baronfig Poster

Daniel Fishel
Daniel Fishel
  • Save
Baronfig Poster illustration screenprint
Download color palette

Check out and buy my poster I drew for Baronfig!
http://www.baronfig.com/getposter7

View all tags
Posted on Jun 7, 2014
Daniel Fishel
Daniel Fishel
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Daniel Fishel

View profile
    • Like