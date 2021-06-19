Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Alex Hliv

Storyboard for video promo

Alex Hliv
Alex Hliv
  • Save
Storyboard for video promo drawing ink hand drawn sketch drawing illustration ads black white comics storyboard
Download color palette

The story about two friends who invented own receipt of tea for sportsmen.

Alex Hliv
Alex Hliv

More by Alex Hliv

View profile
    • Like