[Freebie] Flat Fruit: Vector Cartoon Fruit and Vegetables

sketch freebie fruit flat flat fruit freebie free vector sketch vector art eps sketch resources
This is my first ever Dribbble upload and my first time trying vector art. Feel free to use these fruits for whatever you like, commercial or otherwise. Available as .eps, .png, and .sketch here: http://bit.ly/1mqlA8Q

