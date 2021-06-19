🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
When the ground-worker of Drill comes by, the ground will be shaking. Just like the logotype. I tried to create a fictional brand for a ground-working company with a modern touch.
For inspirational purposes, I captured the whole process on high-speed video:
https://youtu.be/PfoZWqEgdjk