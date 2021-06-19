Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Dries Janssen

Drill | Logo & Business Card Design

Drill | Logo & Business Card Design photoshop illustrator creative businesscards logotype business card design branding identity logo
When the ground-worker of Drill comes by, the ground will be shaking. Just like the logotype. I tried to create a fictional brand for a ground-working company with a modern touch.

For inspirational purposes, I captured the whole process on high-speed video:
https://youtu.be/PfoZWqEgdjk

