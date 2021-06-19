Jeel

Trravelerr - Travel App

Jeel
Jeel
  • Save
Trravelerr - Travel App illustration minimal app designer app design app uidesign ui design
Download color palette

🏀 Hello dribbblers!
👉🏼 Here is Travel app's Onboarding and Signup screens. The design is kept clean and minimal 💎. Keep in touch for more screens in this series. Hope you would like it.

⭐️ Share your love❤️ and suggestions in the feedback section.

🌟 Ready to work on new freelance projects & opportunities! Contact me here
https://www.instagram.com/uidsg.jeel/

View all tags
Posted on Jun 19, 2021
Jeel
Jeel

More by Jeel

View profile
    • Like