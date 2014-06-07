Mike Healy

Jive Turkey Coloured

Mike Healy
Mike Healy
  • Save
Jive Turkey Coloured lettering bright
Download color palette

Final version of my Jive Turkey drawn letters.Photoshop colouring over drawing.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 7, 2014
Mike Healy
Mike Healy

More by Mike Healy

View profile
    • Like