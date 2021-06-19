David Twomey

Daily UI 016 - Popup / Overlay

First time trying to use this mirror glass style effect. I think the blur is a bit much on the eyes but I guess it brings attention to the text, maybe the input box shouldn't have blur as background for it?
Let me know what you think!

Posted on Jun 19, 2021
