Olivier Desmoulin

Skating In East Williamsburg

Olivier Desmoulin
Olivier Desmoulin
  • Save
Skating In East Williamsburg illustration vecto skateboard brooklyn bushwick east williamsburg new york
Download color palette

An illustration I started while in East Williamsburg.

Olivier Desmoulin
Olivier Desmoulin
Product designer based in NYC. Founder of Cappuccino fm

More by Olivier Desmoulin

View profile
    • Like