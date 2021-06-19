Kartik Pande

Neighbourhood Hype

This is a concept for newspaper app, which can be platform for people to reach masses. The basic idea behind this app is people reporting and writing articles for others to read. Which will eliminate the need of media houses, resulting an unbiased and broader news articles.

Posted on Jun 19, 2021
