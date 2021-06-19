🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hi Guys! 👋
This is my minimalist signup page concept for plant website. I make this as minimalist as possible to achieve a higher visual clarity score from VisualEyes app.
Visual clarity is the measure of how visual component effectively prioritises and conveys information to the user👁🗨. In simple term a simple yet minimalist visual component can reduce user's cognitive load.
"More complexity requires more cognitive load. More cognitive load means less user engagement and sequentially less conversion"🧠🧠🧠
