Minimalist Signup Page minimal ui design webdesign website design ui ux figma minimalist website website minimalist green plant authentication login signup concept app uiux design ux ui
This is my minimalist signup page concept for plant website. I make this as minimalist as possible to achieve a higher visual clarity score from VisualEyes app.

Visual clarity is the measure of how visual component effectively prioritises and conveys information to the user👁‍🗨. In simple term a simple yet minimalist visual component can reduce user's cognitive load.

"More complexity requires more cognitive load. More cognitive load means less user engagement and sequentially less conversion"🧠🧠🧠

