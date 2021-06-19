Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Kindi - Ancient brass metal

Kindi - Ancient brass metal colorful illustration fusion nature series procreate india home everyday utensils ancient heritage
Kindi - is commonly used to dispense holy water and usually made of bell metal. Commonly found in most south indian homes , used for visitors coming home to cleanse their hands and face before entering the home. Designed thoughtfully to conserve water.

