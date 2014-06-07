Maru Stephens

Maru Stephens
Maru Stephens
business card identity orange mint
sneak peek of the business card design for La Nieta de Tata, Deli Cafe :) #OpenSoon!

Posted on Jun 7, 2014
Maru Stephens
Maru Stephens

