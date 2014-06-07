naylapulga • Naida Ochoa

• Mini Pulguita 03 • Reading!

naylapulga • Naida Ochoa
naylapulga • Naida Ochoa
  • Save
• Mini Pulguita 03 • Reading! character design naylapulga kawaii cute polaroid character little girl doodle sketch read book
Download color palette

❤ • Mini Pulguitas • Doodles :)

^.^ Check out the full project •••> http://bit.ly/1sOn4PQ

naylapulga • Naida Ochoa
naylapulga • Naida Ochoa

More by naylapulga • Naida Ochoa

View profile
    • Like