Moneko, Personal Finance App Redesign

This is a client facing project for application redesign across three weeks. My role is a Lead UX Researcher. For this project we were focused on customer retention and drawing users to the app, increasing downloads rate, by identifying issues with the existing user flow, reworking it to reduce the number of touch points and improving accessibility required to complete tasks.
Moneko is a Singapore based FinTech startup that is developing an AI powered personal finance super app. The application combines behavioural science and game design to help millennials across Asia get better at saving and managing their money.
Find out more: https://www.samuelquah.com/moneko